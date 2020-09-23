Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $110.10

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110.10 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 111.80 ($1.46), with a volume of 2172084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.60 ($1.48).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAPC shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Monday, June 1st. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital & Counties Properties PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 192.29 ($2.51).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 152.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.57.

In other Capital & Counties Properties PLC news, insider Jonathan S. Lane bought 79,050 shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £102,765 ($134,280.67).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

