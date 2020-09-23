Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.0824 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, ABCC and Bithumb. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $2.56 billion and $281.85 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006202 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00029223 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039567 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022118 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00016579 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.84 or 0.01262202 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cryptomate, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Altcoin Trader, CoinFalcon, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Cryptohub, HitBTC, Upbit, Exmo, Coinnest, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Binance, Indodax, ABCC, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Coinbe and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.