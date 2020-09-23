Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CATM. Gabelli began coverage on Cardtronics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. Cardtronics has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.52 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $2,410,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 29,475 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,541,000 after buying an additional 59,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the second quarter worth about $4,150,000.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

