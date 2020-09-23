Carry (CRE) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Carry has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043890 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $464.54 or 0.04423194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009533 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00058889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034167 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,040,809,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,630,585,831 tokens. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.