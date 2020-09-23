Cartesi Market Cap Achieves $8.68 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00228078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00079308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.76 or 0.01473989 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00203371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,403,548 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

