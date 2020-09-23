Casey’s General Stores (CASY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/14/2020 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $168.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 9/10/2020 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $172.00.
- 9/10/2020 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/10/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 9/10/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $177.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $176.00 to $180.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Sidoti from $211.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/1/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $205.00 to $209.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/14/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $163.00 to $172.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $176.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:CASY opened at $172.83 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $183.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.87.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 11.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.
