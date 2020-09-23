Casey’s General Stores (CASY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/14/2020 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $168.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/10/2020 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $172.00.

9/10/2020 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/10/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $177.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $176.00 to $180.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Sidoti from $211.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $205.00 to $209.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $163.00 to $172.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $176.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $172.83 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $183.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Casey's General Stores Inc alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 11.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.