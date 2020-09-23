Caspian (CSP) Price Reaches $0.0072 on Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Caspian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $113,498.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043888 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.57 or 0.04361117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009518 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00057588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034313 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002188 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

