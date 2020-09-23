Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $544.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $33.94 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd.

In other Cass Information Systems news, COO Gary B. Langfitt sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $56,797.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 109.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.