Catenae Innovation (LON:CTEA) Trading Down 3.2%

Catenae Innovation PLC (LON:CTEA)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.82 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 1,956,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,549,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.

Catenae Innovation Company Profile (LON:CTEA)

Catenae Innovation Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multimedia and technology solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Milestone and Oil Productions. The Milestone segment exploits intellectual property and holds licenses. The Oil Productions segment offers multiplatform digital production services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Catenae Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catenae Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.