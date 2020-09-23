Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CVCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

CVCO stock opened at $172.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.77 and its 200-day moving average is $174.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.55. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $99.58 and a twelve month high of $236.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.74. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $254.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 665,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,461,000 after purchasing an additional 260,320 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,028,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 83.2% during the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,105 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 78.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 54,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 27.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.