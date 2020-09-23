CBL ASSOCIATES DS RPT 1/10 SR D PRF (NYSE:CBL.PD) Trading Down 2.3%

CBL ASSOCIATES DS RPT 1/10 SR D PRF (NYSE:CBL.PD)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 14,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 78,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

About CBL ASSOCIATES DS RPT 1/10 SR D PRF (NYSE:CBL.PD)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 108 properties totaling 68.2 million square feet across 26 states, including 68 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 9 properties managed for third parties.

