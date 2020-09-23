CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CBTX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CBTX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ CBTX opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.06. CBTX has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). CBTX had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBTX will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

In other CBTX news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $116,779.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,758.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CBTX during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 46.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CBTX by 162.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

