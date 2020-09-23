CCUniverse Price Reaches $0.0000 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $12,937.90 and $22.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002110 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001668 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000372 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002741 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001222 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,550,757 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars.

