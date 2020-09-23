CEEK VR Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, RightBTC, IDEX and LATOKEN. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $515,666.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.04337105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009561 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00058677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002179 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Coinsuper, IDEX, Bancor Network and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

