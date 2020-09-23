Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Cellular Biomedicine Group alerts:

Shares of CBMG opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $361.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 64,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 34,148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.