Celo (CELO) Price Reaches $2.58

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Celo has a market capitalization of $320.72 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be bought for $2.58 or 0.00024476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00040531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00227860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00079850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.86 or 0.01470710 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00203201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

Celo Coin Trading

