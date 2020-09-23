Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.45. Century Bancorp has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $93.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 1,711 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.02 per share, with a total value of $123,226.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 817,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,858,921.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William P. Hornby purchased 500 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.59 per share, with a total value of $35,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,383. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

