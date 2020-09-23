Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Down 10%

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)’s share price was down 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 678,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 594,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

CNTY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $170.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.77.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 53.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,990,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 246,395 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter worth approximately $519,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 85,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

