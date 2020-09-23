Cerner Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

Cerner has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cerner to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. Cerner has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.13.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.48.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $495,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

