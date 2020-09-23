ChainX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.24 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $3.14 or 0.00029861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. ChainX has a market capitalization of $21.50 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00040128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00227650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00079418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.01481374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00204269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000680 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 6,856,650 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

