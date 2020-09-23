Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Chart Industries stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.63. 219,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.81. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $77.56.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,004 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

