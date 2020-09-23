Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $724.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $640.00 to $724.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.67.

CHTR stock opened at $633.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $635.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $609.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.82.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total value of $5,082,827.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,828 shares of company stock worth $64,678,943. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $762,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 34.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,914,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

