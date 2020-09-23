Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CHE)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$347.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.20 million.

