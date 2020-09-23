Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Analysts expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) to post sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported sales of $2.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year sales of $9.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.07 billion to $10.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ LNG traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.40. 867,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

