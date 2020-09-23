Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

