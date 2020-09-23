China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

CBPO stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. China Biologic Products has a 52 week low of $97.91 and a 52 week high of $119.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.17). China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBPO. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 928,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,161,000 after acquiring an additional 388,419 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in China Biologic Products by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,962,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,665,000 after buying an additional 210,876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,199,000. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products in the 1st quarter valued at $13,728,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in China Biologic Products in the 1st quarter valued at $13,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

