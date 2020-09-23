China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.95

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.95 and last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 1154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. China Petroleum & Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 103.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.0232 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 75.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNP. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

