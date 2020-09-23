CHINA RESOURCES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CGASY) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of CHINA RESOURCES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CGASY) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.97 and last traded at $47.97. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.14.

Separately, BOCOM International cut shares of CHINA RESOURCES/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76.

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

