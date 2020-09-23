CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.90

Shares of CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 15000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CHINA RWY CONST/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get CHINA RWY CONST/ADR alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from CHINA RWY CONST/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.22.

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWYCY)

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction of infrastructure projects in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Operations; and Other Business Operations.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA RWY CONST/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA RWY CONST/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.