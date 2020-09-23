Christopher Killi Acquires 100,700 Shares of Wilmington Capital Management Inc (TSE:WCM.A) Stock

Wilmington Capital Management Inc (TSE:WCM.A) Director Christopher Killi purchased 100,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$402,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$593,420.
Shares of TSE:WCM.A traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,419. Wilmington Capital Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$3.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 million and a PE ratio of -62.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 44.78, a current ratio of 45.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Wilmington Capital Management Company Profile
