Christopher Killi Acquires 100,700 Shares of Wilmington Capital Management Inc (TSE:WCM.A) Stock

Wilmington Capital Management Inc (TSE:WCM.A) Director Christopher Killi purchased 100,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$402,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$593,420.

Shares of TSE:WCM.A traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,419. Wilmington Capital Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$3.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 million and a PE ratio of -62.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 44.78, a current ratio of 45.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wilmington Capital Management Company Profile

Wilmington Capital Management Inc operates as an investment and asset management company that focuses on investments in the real estate and energy sectors in Canada. The company owns and operates 35 self-storage facilities with approximately 1.5 million square feet of rentable area in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario.

