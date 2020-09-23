Chrono.tech (TIME) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $55,678.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech token can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00015779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043915 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.40 or 0.04378946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009543 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00058770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

Chrono.tech is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.