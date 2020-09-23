Chronologic (DAY) Price Reaches $0.31

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Chronologic has a total market cap of $336,678.83 and approximately $291.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00002993 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00040128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00227200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00079495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.01477297 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00202306 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,280,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,072,277 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.