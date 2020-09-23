Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.47. 4,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,558. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $183.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,680 shares of company stock worth $4,343,122. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,331,000 after purchasing an additional 406,639 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $28,001,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 190,749 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 315,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,528,000 after purchasing an additional 149,826 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $3,800,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

