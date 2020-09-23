Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.25.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th.
NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.47. 4,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,558. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $183.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.26.
In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,680 shares of company stock worth $4,343,122. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,331,000 after purchasing an additional 406,639 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $28,001,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 190,749 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 315,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,528,000 after purchasing an additional 149,826 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $3,800,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
