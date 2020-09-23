Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA’s (MGDDF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

MGDDF opened at $109.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.52. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $124.84.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

