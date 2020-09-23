Cintas’ (CTAS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.70.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.75. 8,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,876. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.43 and a 200 day moving average of $260.13. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $344.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 61.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cintas by 83.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

