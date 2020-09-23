Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.725-1.750 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Cintas also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.20 EPS.

CTAS stock opened at $324.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.13. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $344.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $263.70.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

