Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.20 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

CTAS stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.23. 22,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,876. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.43 and a 200-day moving average of $260.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61. Cintas has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $344.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.50.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

