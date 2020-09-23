Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.725-1.750 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Cintas also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.20 EPS.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $263.70.

CTAS opened at $338.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.13. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $344.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. Cintas’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

