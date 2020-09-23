Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.725-1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $263.70.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $324.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.13. Cintas has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $344.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

