CITIC Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBACU) Trading Up 0.1%

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NBACU) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 6,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 24,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBACU. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,698,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,430,000.

Newborn Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

