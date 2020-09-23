Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price upped by analysts at Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFG. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

NYSE CFG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.95. 74,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,041,303. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.83. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,952,000 after buying an additional 2,058,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,204,000 after buying an additional 1,432,078 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,490,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,546,000 after buying an additional 282,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,518 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,336 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

