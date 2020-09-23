City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

NYSE CIO traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. 428,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $322.44 million, a P/E ratio of -74.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,998.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 21,608 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

