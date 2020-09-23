Civitas Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $86,053.65 and approximately $1.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00448539 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022685 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012958 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006876 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00026296 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,742,491 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

