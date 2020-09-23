Clams Trading Up 63.3% Over Last Week (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00017499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Clams has traded up 63.3% against the US dollar. Clams has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022977 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022237 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011625 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004004 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Clams Profile

Clams is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,933,595 coins and its circulating supply is 4,317,378 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient and its Facebook page is accessible here . Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

