Claymore Reaches Market Cap of $1,562.00 (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Claymore has a market capitalization of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Claymore token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00228078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00079308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.76 or 0.01473989 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00203371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Claymore Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken . Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

