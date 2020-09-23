ClearPoll Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. ClearPoll has a total market cap of $13,929.85 and $1.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One ClearPoll token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ClearPoll alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043565 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.55 or 0.04322232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009551 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00058403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002175 BTC.

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll (CRYPTO:POLL) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll . ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClearPoll’s official website is clearpoll.com

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClearPoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClearPoll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.