CloakCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $830,599.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $830,599.00 and $15,710.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003850 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000458 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00027359 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,506,031 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

