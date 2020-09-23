CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at Canaccord Genuity

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $1.75 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.70 price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCRF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. 927,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,844. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. It also operates and manages primary care clinics and pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Premier Health Group Inc and changed its name to CloudMD Software & Services Inc in February 2020.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.