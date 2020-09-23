Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CLVS. ValuEngine lowered Clovis Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.64.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.28. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth $1,730,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 35.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 145,997 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 406.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 88,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 71,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

