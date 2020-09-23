CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Equities researchers at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

CNX stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 54,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.62.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The business’s revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

